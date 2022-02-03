ABM Knowledg Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 22.00 crore, up 9.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.00 crore in December 2021 up 9.52% from Rs. 20.09 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.11 crore in December 2021 down 35.82% from Rs. 4.85 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.27 crore in December 2021 down 35.2% from Rs. 6.59 crore in December 2020.

ABM Knowledg EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.56 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.43 in December 2020.

ABM Knowledg shares closed at 114.95 on February 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given -19.67% returns over the last 6 months and 1.10% over the last 12 months.