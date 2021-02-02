ABM Knowledg Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 20.09 crore, up 23.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.09 crore in December 2020 up 23.92% from Rs. 16.21 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.85 crore in December 2020 up 35.34% from Rs. 3.59 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.59 crore in December 2020 up 32.86% from Rs. 4.96 crore in December 2019.

ABM Knowledg EPS has increased to Rs. 2.43 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.79 in December 2019.

ABM Knowledg shares closed at 110.55 on February 01, 2021 (BSE) and has given 48.19% returns over the last 6 months and 133.23% over the last 12 months.