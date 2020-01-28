ABM Knowledg Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 16.21 crore, up 20.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.21 crore in December 2019 up 20.25% from Rs. 13.48 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.59 crore in December 2019 down 13.2% from Rs. 4.13 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.96 crore in December 2019 down 19.35% from Rs. 6.15 crore in December 2018.

ABM Knowledg EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.79 in December 2019 from Rs. 2.07 in December 2018.

ABM Knowledg shares closed at 50.70 on January 27, 2020 (BSE) and has given 5.30% returns over the last 6 months and -16.54% over the last 12 months.