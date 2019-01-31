ABM Knowledg Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 13.48 crore, down 9.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.48 crore in December 2018 down 9.92% from Rs. 14.97 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.13 crore in December 2018 up 52.68% from Rs. 2.71 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.18 crore in December 2018 up 32.62% from Rs. 4.66 crore in December 2017.

ABM Knowledg EPS has increased to Rs. 2.07 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.35 in December 2017.

ABM Knowledg shares closed at 58.00 on January 30, 2019 (BSE) and has given -33.14% returns over the last 6 months and -49.12% over the last 12 months.