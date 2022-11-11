 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

ABM Knowledg Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.27 crore, down 18.62% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 11:56 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ABM Knowledgeware are:

Net Sales at Rs 21.27 crore in September 2022 down 18.62% from Rs. 26.13 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.20 crore in September 2022 down 17.49% from Rs. 5.08 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.03 crore in September 2022 down 13.64% from Rs. 8.14 crore in September 2021.

ABM Knowledg EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.10 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.54 in September 2021.

ABM Knowledg shares closed at 115.95 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 26.31% returns over the last 6 months and -0.56% over the last 12 months.

ABM Knowledgeware
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 21.27 17.68 26.13
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 21.27 17.68 26.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.73 8.31 8.10
Depreciation 0.74 0.70 0.60
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6.79 6.09 10.96
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.01 2.58 6.48
Other Income 1.29 0.39 1.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.29 2.97 7.54
Interest 0.01 0.18 0.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 6.28 2.79 7.41
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 6.28 2.79 7.41
Tax 1.65 0.67 1.72
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.63 2.12 5.69
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.63 2.12 5.69
Minority Interest -0.44 0.27 -0.60
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 4.20 2.40 5.08
Equity Share Capital 10.00 10.00 10.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.10 1.20 2.54
Diluted EPS 2.10 1.20 2.54
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.10 1.20 2.54
Diluted EPS 2.10 1.20 2.54
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #ABM Knowledg #ABM Knowledgeware #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Nov 11, 2022 11:50 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.