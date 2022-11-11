ABM Knowledg Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.27 crore, down 18.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.27 crore in September 2022 down 18.62% from Rs. 26.13 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.20 crore in September 2022 down 17.49% from Rs. 5.08 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.03 crore in September 2022 down 13.64% from Rs. 8.14 crore in September 2021.

ABM Knowledg EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.10 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.54 in September 2021.

ABM Knowledg shares closed at 115.95 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 26.31% returns over the last 6 months and -0.56% over the last 12 months.