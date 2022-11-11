English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Watch Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia Today at 5pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    ABM Knowledg Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.27 crore, down 18.62% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 11:56 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ABM Knowledgeware are:

    Net Sales at Rs 21.27 crore in September 2022 down 18.62% from Rs. 26.13 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.20 crore in September 2022 down 17.49% from Rs. 5.08 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.03 crore in September 2022 down 13.64% from Rs. 8.14 crore in September 2021.

    ABM Knowledg EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.10 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.54 in September 2021.

    Close

    ABM Knowledg shares closed at 115.95 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 26.31% returns over the last 6 months and -0.56% over the last 12 months.

    ABM Knowledgeware
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations21.2717.6826.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations21.2717.6826.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.738.318.10
    Depreciation0.740.700.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.796.0910.96
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.012.586.48
    Other Income1.290.391.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.292.977.54
    Interest0.010.180.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.282.797.41
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.282.797.41
    Tax1.650.671.72
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.632.125.69
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.632.125.69
    Minority Interest-0.440.27-0.60
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates4.202.405.08
    Equity Share Capital10.0010.0010.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.101.202.54
    Diluted EPS2.101.202.54
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.101.202.54
    Diluted EPS2.101.202.54
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #ABM Knowledg #ABM Knowledgeware #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Nov 11, 2022 11:50 am