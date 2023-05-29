ABM Knowledg Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 19.16 crore, down 11.79% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ABM Knowledgeware are:Net Sales at Rs 19.16 crore in March 2023 down 11.79% from Rs. 21.72 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.20 crore in March 2023 up 31.47% from Rs. 2.43 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.48 crore in March 2023 up 26.55% from Rs. 3.54 crore in March 2022.
ABM Knowledg EPS has increased to Rs. 1.64 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.13 in March 2022.
|ABM Knowledg shares closed at 85.03 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -23.84% returns over the last 6 months and -1.41% over the last 12 months.
|ABM Knowledgeware
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|19.16
|21.64
|21.72
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|19.16
|21.64
|21.72
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.34
|8.94
|8.79
|Depreciation
|0.78
|0.77
|0.66
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.91
|7.93
|10.49
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.12
|4.01
|1.78
|Other Income
|1.58
|1.80
|1.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.70
|5.81
|2.88
|Interest
|0.05
|0.02
|0.13
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3.65
|5.79
|2.75
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3.65
|5.79
|2.75
|Tax
|0.23
|1.41
|0.29
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3.42
|4.37
|2.46
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3.42
|4.37
|2.46
|Minority Interest
|-0.22
|-0.94
|-0.03
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|3.20
|3.44
|2.43
|Equity Share Capital
|10.00
|10.00
|10.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.64
|1.71
|1.13
|Diluted EPS
|1.64
|1.71
|1.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.64
|1.71
|1.13
|Diluted EPS
|1.64
|1.71
|1.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited