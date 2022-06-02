ABM Knowledg Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.72 crore, down 11.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.72 crore in March 2022 down 11.49% from Rs. 24.54 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.43 crore in March 2022 down 23.51% from Rs. 3.18 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.54 crore in March 2022 down 7.33% from Rs. 3.82 crore in March 2021.

ABM Knowledg EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.13 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.71 in March 2021.

ABM Knowledg shares closed at 89.15 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -15.05% returns over the last 6 months and -29.66% over the last 12 months.