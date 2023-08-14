ABM Knowledg Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 20.54 crore, up 16.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.54 crore in June 2023 up 16.14% from Rs. 17.68 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.13 crore in June 2023 up 30.43% from Rs. 2.40 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.29 crore in June 2023 up 44.14% from Rs. 3.67 crore in June 2022.

ABM Knowledg EPS has increased to Rs. 1.56 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.20 in June 2022.

ABM Knowledg shares closed at 105.85 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 14.49% returns over the last 6 months and 15.37% over the last 12 months.