ABM Knowledg Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.64 crore, down 14.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.64 crore in December 2022 down 14.42% from Rs. 25.28 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.44 crore in December 2022 up 14.12% from Rs. 3.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.58 crore in December 2022 up 64.91% from Rs. 3.99 crore in December 2021.