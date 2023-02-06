ABM Knowledg Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.64 crore, down 14.42% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ABM Knowledgeware are:
Net Sales at Rs 21.64 crore in December 2022 down 14.42% from Rs. 25.28 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.44 crore in December 2022 up 14.12% from Rs. 3.01 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.58 crore in December 2022 up 64.91% from Rs. 3.99 crore in December 2021.
ABM Knowledg EPS has increased to Rs. 1.71 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.50 in December 2021.
ABM Knowledg shares closed at 98.60 on February 03, 2023 (BSE) and has given 14.65% returns over the last 6 months and -14.37% over the last 12 months.
|ABM Knowledgeware
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|21.64
|21.27
|25.28
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|21.64
|21.27
|25.28
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.94
|8.73
|8.83
|Depreciation
|0.77
|0.74
|0.64
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.93
|6.79
|13.25
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.01
|5.01
|2.56
|Other Income
|1.80
|1.29
|0.79
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.81
|6.29
|3.35
|Interest
|0.02
|0.01
|0.08
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|5.79
|6.28
|3.27
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|5.79
|6.28
|3.27
|Tax
|1.41
|1.65
|0.65
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|4.37
|4.63
|2.61
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|4.37
|4.63
|2.61
|Minority Interest
|-0.94
|-0.44
|0.40
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|3.44
|4.20
|3.01
|Equity Share Capital
|10.00
|10.00
|10.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.71
|2.10
|1.50
|Diluted EPS
|1.71
|2.10
|1.50
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.71
|2.10
|1.50
|Diluted EPS
|1.71
|2.10
|1.50
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited