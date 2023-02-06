English
    ABM Knowledg Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.64 crore, down 14.42% Y-o-Y

    February 06, 2023 / 10:31 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ABM Knowledgeware are:

    Net Sales at Rs 21.64 crore in December 2022 down 14.42% from Rs. 25.28 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.44 crore in December 2022 up 14.12% from Rs. 3.01 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.58 crore in December 2022 up 64.91% from Rs. 3.99 crore in December 2021.

    ABM Knowledgeware
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations21.6421.2725.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations21.6421.2725.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.948.738.83
    Depreciation0.770.740.64
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.936.7913.25
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.015.012.56
    Other Income1.801.290.79
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.816.293.35
    Interest0.020.010.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.796.283.27
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.796.283.27
    Tax1.411.650.65
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.374.632.61
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.374.632.61
    Minority Interest-0.94-0.440.40
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.444.203.01
    Equity Share Capital10.0010.0010.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.712.101.50
    Diluted EPS1.712.101.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.712.101.50
    Diluted EPS1.712.101.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited