ABM Knowledg Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 25.28 crore, up 10.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.28 crore in December 2021 up 10.38% from Rs. 22.90 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.01 crore in December 2021 down 40.38% from Rs. 5.05 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.99 crore in December 2021 down 51.1% from Rs. 8.16 crore in December 2020.

ABM Knowledg EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.50 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.53 in December 2020.

ABM Knowledg shares closed at 115.15 on February 03, 2022 (BSE) and has given -19.53% returns over the last 6 months and 1.28% over the last 12 months.