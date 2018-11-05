ABM Inter Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 6.13 crore, down 63.62% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 6.13 crore in September 2018 down 63.62% from Rs. 16.84 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.80 crore in September 2018 down 641.62% from Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.60 crore in September 2018 down 385.71% from Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2017.

ABM Inter shares closed at 16.15 on October 24, 2018 (NSE)