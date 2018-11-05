ABM Inter Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 6.13 crore, down 63.62% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ABM International are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.13 crore in September 2018 down 63.62% from Rs. 16.84 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.80 crore in September 2018 down 641.62% from Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.60 crore in September 2018 down 385.71% from Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2017.
ABM Inter shares closed at 16.15 on October 24, 2018 (NSE)
|
|ABM International
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.13
|19.69
|16.84
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.13
|19.69
|16.84
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|14.37
|19.61
|16.43
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-7.83
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.23
|0.24
|0.19
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.05
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.10
|0.20
|0.05
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.79
|-0.40
|0.11
|Other Income
|0.14
|0.13
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.65
|-0.28
|0.15
|Interest
|0.15
|0.04
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.80
|-0.32
|0.15
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.80
|-0.32
|0.15
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.80
|-0.32
|0.15
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.80
|-0.32
|0.15
|Equity Share Capital
|11.76
|11.76
|11.76
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.68
|-0.29
|0.12
|Diluted EPS
|-0.68
|-0.29
|0.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.68
|-0.29
|0.12
|Diluted EPS
|-0.68
|-0.29
|0.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited