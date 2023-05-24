ABM Inter Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 23.07 crore, up 31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.07 crore in March 2023 up 31% from Rs. 17.61 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.43 crore in March 2023 up 1049.57% from Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.20 crore in March 2023 up 1433.33% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022.

ABM Inter EPS has increased to Rs. 3.42 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.16 in March 2022.

ABM Inter shares closed at 52.00 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given -25.93% returns over the last 6 months and -44.39% over the last 12 months.