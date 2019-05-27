ABM Inter Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 17.90 crore, down 49.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.90 crore in March 2019 down 49.45% from Rs. 35.41 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.49 crore in March 2019 down 348.31% from Rs. 0.60 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.38 crore in March 2019 down 221.05% from Rs. 1.14 crore in March 2018.

ABM Inter shares closed at 13.45 on May 23, 2019 (NSE)