ABM Inter Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 17.90 crore, down 49.45% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ABM International are:
Net Sales at Rs 17.90 crore in March 2019 down 49.45% from Rs. 35.41 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.49 crore in March 2019 down 348.31% from Rs. 0.60 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.38 crore in March 2019 down 221.05% from Rs. 1.14 crore in March 2018.
ABM Inter shares closed at 13.45 on May 23, 2019 (NSE)
|
|ABM International
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|17.90
|33.65
|35.41
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|17.90
|33.65
|35.41
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|19.73
|31.55
|32.06
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.94
|1.37
|1.73
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.21
|0.23
|0.29
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.37
|0.07
|0.20
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.52
|0.38
|1.08
|Other Income
|0.09
|0.07
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.43
|0.44
|1.09
|Interest
|0.06
|0.24
|0.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.49
|0.20
|1.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.49
|0.20
|1.05
|Tax
|0.00
|--
|0.45
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.49
|0.20
|0.60
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.49
|0.20
|0.60
|Equity Share Capital
|11.76
|11.76
|11.76
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.32
|0.16
|0.46
|Diluted EPS
|-1.32
|0.16
|0.46
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.32
|0.16
|0.46
|Diluted EPS
|-1.32
|0.16
|0.46
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited