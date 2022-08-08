ABM Inter Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.49 crore, down 50.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.49 crore in June 2022 down 50.91% from Rs. 45.81 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.12 crore in June 2022 up 18.11% from Rs. 1.37 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.08 crore in June 2022 up 17.56% from Rs. 1.31 crore in June 2021.

ABM Inter shares closed at 78.00 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -27.31% returns over the last 6 months