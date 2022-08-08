ABM Inter Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.49 crore, down 50.91% Y-o-Y
August 08, 2022 / 11:35 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ABM International are:
Net Sales at Rs 22.49 crore in June 2022 down 50.91% from Rs. 45.81 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.12 crore in June 2022 up 18.11% from Rs. 1.37 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.08 crore in June 2022 up 17.56% from Rs. 1.31 crore in June 2021.
ABM Inter shares closed at 78.00 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -27.31% returns over the last 6 months
|ABM International
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|22.49
|17.61
|45.81
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|22.49
|17.61
|45.81
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|27.83
|17.82
|42.86
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-4.56
|-0.28
|3.92
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.21
|0.22
|0.20
|Depreciation
|0.02
|-0.02
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.20
|0.26
|0.25
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.21
|-0.39
|-1.46
|Other Income
|0.11
|0.32
|0.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.10
|-0.07
|-1.35
|Interest
|0.01
|0.00
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.12
|-0.07
|-1.37
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.12
|-0.07
|-1.37
|Tax
|--
|0.29
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.12
|-0.36
|-1.37
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.12
|-0.36
|-1.37
|Equity Share Capital
|9.41
|9.41
|11.76
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.19
|-0.16
|-1.16
|Diluted EPS
|-1.19
|-0.16
|-1.16
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.19
|-0.16
|-1.16
|Diluted EPS
|-1.19
|-0.16
|-1.16
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited