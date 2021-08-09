ABM Inter Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 45.81 crore, up 128.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 45.81 crore in June 2021 up 128.85% from Rs. 20.02 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.37 crore in June 2021 down 71.65% from Rs. 0.80 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.31 crore in June 2021 down 84.51% from Rs. 0.71 crore in June 2020.

ABM Inter shares closed at 103.35 on July 26, 2021 (NSE)