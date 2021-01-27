ABM Inter Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 60.28 crore, up 47.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 60.28 crore in December 2020 up 47.33% from Rs. 40.92 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.07 crore in December 2020 up 1001.6% from Rs. 0.90 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.63 crore in December 2020 up 1288.89% from Rs. 0.81 crore in December 2019.

ABM Inter EPS has increased to Rs. 6.86 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.76 in December 2019.

ABM Inter shares closed at 23.30 on January 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 83.46% returns over the last 6 months and 57.97% over the last 12 months.