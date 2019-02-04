ABM Inter Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 33.65 crore, up 496.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.65 crore in December 2018 up 496.05% from Rs. 5.65 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2018 up 137.57% from Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2018 up 228.95% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2017.

ABM Inter EPS has increased to Rs. 0.16 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.40 in December 2017.

ABM Inter shares closed at 15.65 on January 30, 2019 (NSE)