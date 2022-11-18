 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ABM Inter Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.38 crore, down 44.93% Y-o-Y

Nov 18, 2022 / 09:53 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ABM International are:Net Sales at Rs 17.38 crore in September 2022 down 44.93% from Rs. 31.55 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.51 crore in September 2022 down 398.39% from Rs. 2.18 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.48 crore in September 2022 down 362.35% from Rs. 2.47 crore in September 2021. ABM Inter shares closed at 66.90 on November 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -26.89% returns over the last 6 months and -36.44% over the last 12 months.
ABM International
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations17.3822.4931.55
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations17.3822.4931.55
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods23.0727.8333.72
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.48-4.56-4.93
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.340.210.19
Depreciation0.020.020.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.180.200.22
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.70-1.212.35
Other Income0.200.110.12
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.50-1.102.47
Interest0.010.010.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-6.51-1.122.46
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-6.51-1.122.46
Tax0.00--0.28
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-6.51-1.122.18
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-6.51-1.122.18
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates0.000.000.00
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-6.51-1.122.18
Equity Share Capital9.419.419.41
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-6.29-1.192.32
Diluted EPS-6.29-1.192.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-6.29-1.192.32
Diluted EPS-6.29-1.192.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 18, 2022 09:44 pm