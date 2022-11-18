ABM Inter Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.38 crore, down 44.93% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 17.38 22.49 31.55 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 17.38 22.49 31.55 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 23.07 27.83 33.72 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.48 -4.56 -4.93 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.34 0.21 0.19 Depreciation 0.02 0.02 0.00 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.18 0.20 0.22 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.70 -1.21 2.35 Other Income 0.20 0.11 0.12 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.50 -1.10 2.47 Interest 0.01 0.01 0.02 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -6.51 -1.12 2.46 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -6.51 -1.12 2.46 Tax 0.00 -- 0.28 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -6.51 -1.12 2.18 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -6.51 -1.12 2.18 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.00 0.00 0.00 Net P/L After M.I & Associates -6.51 -1.12 2.18 Equity Share Capital 9.41 9.41 9.41 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -6.29 -1.19 2.32 Diluted EPS -6.29 -1.19 2.32 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -6.29 -1.19 2.32 Diluted EPS -6.29 -1.19 2.32 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited