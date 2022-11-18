ABM Inter Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.38 crore, down 44.93% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ABM International are:Net Sales at Rs 17.38 crore in September 2022 down 44.93% from Rs. 31.55 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.51 crore in September 2022 down 398.39% from Rs. 2.18 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.48 crore in September 2022 down 362.35% from Rs. 2.47 crore in September 2021.
|ABM Inter shares closed at 66.90 on November 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -26.89% returns over the last 6 months and -36.44% over the last 12 months.
|ABM International
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|17.38
|22.49
|31.55
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|17.38
|22.49
|31.55
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|23.07
|27.83
|33.72
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.48
|-4.56
|-4.93
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.34
|0.21
|0.19
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.02
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.18
|0.20
|0.22
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.70
|-1.21
|2.35
|Other Income
|0.20
|0.11
|0.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.50
|-1.10
|2.47
|Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.51
|-1.12
|2.46
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.51
|-1.12
|2.46
|Tax
|0.00
|--
|0.28
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.51
|-1.12
|2.18
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.51
|-1.12
|2.18
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-6.51
|-1.12
|2.18
|Equity Share Capital
|9.41
|9.41
|9.41
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.29
|-1.19
|2.32
|Diluted EPS
|-6.29
|-1.19
|2.32
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.29
|-1.19
|2.32
|Diluted EPS
|-6.29
|-1.19
|2.32
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited