English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Register for INTRAZON 3.0 |India's Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference at just 600 INR for PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    ABM Inter Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.38 crore, down 44.93% Y-o-Y

    November 18, 2022 / 09:53 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ABM International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 17.38 crore in September 2022 down 44.93% from Rs. 31.55 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.51 crore in September 2022 down 398.39% from Rs. 2.18 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.48 crore in September 2022 down 362.35% from Rs. 2.47 crore in September 2021.

    ABM Inter shares closed at 66.90 on November 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -26.89% returns over the last 6 months and -36.44% over the last 12 months.

    ABM International
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations17.3822.4931.55
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations17.3822.4931.55
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods23.0727.8333.72
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.48-4.56-4.93
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.340.210.19
    Depreciation0.020.020.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.180.200.22
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.70-1.212.35
    Other Income0.200.110.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.50-1.102.47
    Interest0.010.010.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-6.51-1.122.46
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-6.51-1.122.46
    Tax0.00--0.28
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-6.51-1.122.18
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-6.51-1.122.18
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.000.000.00
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-6.51-1.122.18
    Equity Share Capital9.419.419.41
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.29-1.192.32
    Diluted EPS-6.29-1.192.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.29-1.192.32
    Diluted EPS-6.29-1.192.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #ABM Inter #ABM International #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: Nov 18, 2022 09:44 pm