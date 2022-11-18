ABM Inter Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.38 crore, down 44.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.38 crore in September 2022 down 44.93% from Rs. 31.55 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.51 crore in September 2022 down 398.39% from Rs. 2.18 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.48 crore in September 2022 down 362.35% from Rs. 2.47 crore in September 2021.