    ABM Inter Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 23.07 crore, up 31% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2023 / 03:43 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ABM International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 23.07 crore in March 2023 up 31% from Rs. 17.61 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.42 crore in March 2023 up 1011.03% from Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.20 crore in March 2023 up 1433.33% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022.

    ABM Inter EPS has increased to Rs. 3.42 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.16 in March 2022.

    ABM Inter shares closed at 52.00 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given -25.93% returns over the last 6 months and -44.39% over the last 12 months.

    ABM International
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations23.0722.4417.61
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations23.0722.4417.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods28.0926.7217.82
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.85-2.26-0.28
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.100.210.22
    Depreciation0.000.02-0.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.140.120.26
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.59-2.37-0.39
    Other Income0.610.130.32
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.20-2.24-0.07
    Interest0.000.100.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.20-2.35-0.07
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.20-2.35-0.07
    Tax-2.230.140.29
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.43-2.49-0.36
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.43-2.49-0.36
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.010.00-0.01
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.42-2.49-0.38
    Equity Share Capital9.419.419.41
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.42-2.65-0.16
    Diluted EPS3.42-2.65-0.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.42-2.65-0.16
    Diluted EPS3.42-2.65-0.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 24, 2023 03:37 pm