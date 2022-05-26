ABM Inter Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.61 crore, down 42.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.61 crore in March 2022 down 42.06% from Rs. 30.40 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2022 down 126.49% from Rs. 1.42 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022 down 105.7% from Rs. 1.58 crore in March 2021.

ABM Inter shares closed at 88.80 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.20% returns over the last 6 months and 48.12% over the last 12 months.