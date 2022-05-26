 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ABM Inter Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.61 crore, down 42.06% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 01:55 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ABM International are:

Net Sales at Rs 17.61 crore in March 2022 down 42.06% from Rs. 30.40 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2022 down 126.49% from Rs. 1.42 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022 down 105.7% from Rs. 1.58 crore in March 2021.

ABM Inter shares closed at 88.80 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.20% returns over the last 6 months and 48.12% over the last 12 months.

ABM International
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 17.61 32.01 30.40
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 17.61 32.01 30.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 17.82 23.30 27.12
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.28 4.65 1.80
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.22 0.26 0.22
Depreciation -0.02 0.04 -0.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.26 2.38 0.21
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.39 1.39 1.11
Other Income 0.32 0.14 0.51
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.07 1.53 1.63
Interest 0.00 0.29 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.07 1.24 1.61
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.07 1.24 1.61
Tax 0.29 0.31 0.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.36 0.93 1.41
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.36 0.93 1.41
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.01 0.00 0.00
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.38 0.93 1.42
Equity Share Capital 9.41 9.41 11.76
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.16 0.99 1.19
Diluted EPS -0.16 0.99 1.19
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.16 0.99 1.19
Diluted EPS -0.16 0.99 1.19
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 26, 2022 01:51 pm
