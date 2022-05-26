ABM Inter Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.61 crore, down 42.06% Y-o-Y
May 26, 2022 / 01:55 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ABM International are:
Net Sales at Rs 17.61 crore in March 2022 down 42.06% from Rs. 30.40 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2022 down 126.49% from Rs. 1.42 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022 down 105.7% from Rs. 1.58 crore in March 2021.
ABM Inter shares closed at 88.80 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.20% returns over the last 6 months and 48.12% over the last 12 months.
|ABM International
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|17.61
|32.01
|30.40
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|17.61
|32.01
|30.40
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|17.82
|23.30
|27.12
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.28
|4.65
|1.80
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.22
|0.26
|0.22
|Depreciation
|-0.02
|0.04
|-0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.26
|2.38
|0.21
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.39
|1.39
|1.11
|Other Income
|0.32
|0.14
|0.51
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.07
|1.53
|1.63
|Interest
|0.00
|0.29
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.07
|1.24
|1.61
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.07
|1.24
|1.61
|Tax
|0.29
|0.31
|0.20
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.36
|0.93
|1.41
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.36
|0.93
|1.41
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.38
|0.93
|1.42
|Equity Share Capital
|9.41
|9.41
|11.76
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.16
|0.99
|1.19
|Diluted EPS
|-0.16
|0.99
|1.19
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.16
|0.99
|1.19
|Diluted EPS
|-0.16
|0.99
|1.19
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes