Abhishek Finle Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 75.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in September 2022 down 75.42% from Rs. 0.24 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2022 down 7.65% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2022 down 20% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2021.

Abhishek Finle EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.11 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.12 in September 2021.

Abhishek Finle shares closed at 29.40 on October 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -22.43% returns over the last 6 months