Abhishek Finle Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore, up 100.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore in September 2021 up 100.5% from Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2021 up 107.08% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2021 up 150% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2020.

Abhishek Finle EPS has increased to Rs. 0.12 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.06 in September 2020.

Abhishek Finle shares closed at 15.35 on November 12, 2021 (BSE)