    Abhishek Finle Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 33% Y-o-Y

    May 23, 2023 / 04:08 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Abhishek Finlease are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in March 2023 down 33% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2023 down 246.42% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2023 up 50% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

    Abhishek Finle shares closed at 25.55 on April 28, 2023 (BSE) and has given -13.10% returns over the last 6 months and -31.87% over the last 12 months.

    Abhishek Finlease
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.060.170.09
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.060.170.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.020.050.02
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.020.020.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.030.030.03
    Depreciation0.020.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.040.06-0.01
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.020.010.00
    Other Income0.030.020.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.010.030.02
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.010.030.02
    Exceptional Items-0.02--0.01
    P/L Before Tax-0.010.030.03
    Tax0.03----
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.050.030.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.050.030.03
    Equity Share Capital4.264.264.26
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.110.070.08
    Diluted EPS------
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.110.070.08
    Diluted EPS------
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

