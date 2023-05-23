Abhishek Finle Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in March 2023 down 33% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2023 down 246.42% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2023 up 50% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

Abhishek Finle shares closed at 25.55 on April 28, 2023 (BSE) and has given -13.10% returns over the last 6 months and -31.87% over the last 12 months.