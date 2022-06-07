Abhishek Finle Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, down 44.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in March 2022 down 44.47% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022 up 35.44% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021.

Abhishek Finle EPS has increased to Rs. 0.08 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.06 in March 2021.

Abhishek Finle shares closed at 41.30 on June 03, 2022 (BSE)