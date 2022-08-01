Abhishek Finle Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, down 67.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in June 2022 down 67.63% from Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022 up 15.07% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022 up 20% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021.

Abhishek Finle EPS has increased to Rs. 0.14 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.12 in June 2021.

Abhishek Finle shares closed at 39.95 on July 27, 2022 (BSE)