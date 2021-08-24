Abhishek Finle Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore, up 214.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore in June 2021 up 214.47% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021 up 43.14% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021 up 25% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2020.

Abhishek Finle EPS has increased to Rs. 0.12 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.08 in June 2020.

Abhishek Finle shares closed at 14.30 on August 17, 2021 (BSE)