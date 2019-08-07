Abhishek Finle Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, up 11.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in June 2019 up 11.23% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2019 down 42.68% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2019 down 25% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2018.

Abhishek Finle shares closed at 7.70 on April 23, 2018 (BSE)