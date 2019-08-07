Abhishek Finle Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, up 11.23% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Abhishek Finlease are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in June 2019 up 11.23% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2019 down 42.68% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2019 down 25% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2018.
Abhishek Finle shares closed at 7.70 on April 23, 2018 (BSE)
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 7, 2019 03:10 pm