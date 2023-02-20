Abhishek Finle Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore, up 67.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore in December 2022 up 67.23% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 up 19.31% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 up 50% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.