Abhishek Finle Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore, up 67.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore in December 2022 up 67.23% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 up 19.31% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 up 50% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

Abhishek Finle EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.05 in December 2021.

Abhishek Finle shares closed at 27.45 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -22.46% returns over the last 6 months and 33.90% over the last 12 months.