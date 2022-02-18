Abhishek Finle Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, down 43.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in December 2021 down 43.35% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021 down 15.58% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021 down 33.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020.

Abhishek Finle EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.06 in December 2020.

Abhishek Finle shares closed at 20.50 on February 16, 2022 (BSE)