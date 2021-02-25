Abhishek Finle Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore, up 138.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore in December 2020 up 138.05% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020 down 29.77% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020 down 40% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2019.

Abhishek Finle EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2019.

Abhishek Finle shares closed at 12.81 on January 07, 2021 (BSE)