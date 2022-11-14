Abhishek Corp Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.32 crore, down 79.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.32 crore in September 2022 down 79.89% from Rs. 6.57 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.59 crore in September 2022 down 7.47% from Rs. 4.27 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.68 crore in September 2022 down 1220% from Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2021.

Abhishek Corp shares closed at 0.57 on December 13, 2021 (BSE)