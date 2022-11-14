Abhishek Corp Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.32 crore, down 79.89% Y-o-Y
November 14, 2022 / 11:22 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Abhishek Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.32 crore in September 2022 down 79.89% from Rs. 6.57 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.59 crore in September 2022 down 7.47% from Rs. 4.27 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.68 crore in September 2022 down 1220% from Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2021.
Abhishek Corp shares closed at 0.57 on December 13, 2021 (BSE)
|Abhishek Corporation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.32
|4.88
|6.57
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.32
|4.88
|6.57
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.72
|2.19
|2.23
|Depreciation
|2.91
|2.91
|4.42
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.34
|3.32
|4.24
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.64
|-3.54
|-4.32
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.03
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.59
|-3.51
|-4.27
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.59
|-3.51
|-4.27
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.59
|-3.51
|-4.27
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.59
|-3.51
|-4.27
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.59
|-3.51
|-4.27
|Equity Share Capital
|16.01
|16.01
|16.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.87
|-2.20
|-2.67
|Diluted EPS
|-2.87
|-2.20
|-2.67
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.87
|-2.20
|-2.67
|Diluted EPS
|-2.87
|-2.20
|-2.67
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
