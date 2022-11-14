English
    Abhishek Corp Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.32 crore, down 79.89% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Abhishek Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.32 crore in September 2022 down 79.89% from Rs. 6.57 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.59 crore in September 2022 down 7.47% from Rs. 4.27 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.68 crore in September 2022 down 1220% from Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2021.

    Abhishek Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.324.886.57
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.324.886.57
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.722.192.23
    Depreciation2.912.914.42
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.343.324.24
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.64-3.54-4.32
    Other Income0.050.030.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.59-3.51-4.27
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.59-3.51-4.27
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-4.59-3.51-4.27
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.59-3.51-4.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.59-3.51-4.27
    Equity Share Capital16.0116.0116.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.87-2.20-2.67
    Diluted EPS-2.87-2.20-2.67
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.87-2.20-2.67
    Diluted EPS-2.87-2.20-2.67
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

