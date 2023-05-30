Abhishek Corp Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.80 crore, down 24.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.80 crore in March 2023 down 24.88% from Rs. 7.72 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.56 crore in March 2023 down 5.33% from Rs. 4.33 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.65 crore in March 2023 down 1933.33% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022.

Abhishek Corp shares closed at 0.57 on December 13, 2021 (BSE)