    Abhishek Corp Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.80 crore, down 24.88% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 02:42 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Abhishek Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.80 crore in March 2023 down 24.88% from Rs. 7.72 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.56 crore in March 2023 down 5.33% from Rs. 4.33 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.65 crore in March 2023 down 1933.33% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022.

    Abhishek Corp shares closed at 0.57 on December 13, 2021 (BSE)

    Abhishek Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.804.597.72
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.804.597.72
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----0.30
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.622.263.29
    Depreciation2.912.914.42
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.963.804.19
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.68-4.38-4.49
    Other Income0.120.050.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.56-4.33-4.33
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.56-4.33-4.33
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-4.56-4.33-4.33
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.56-4.33-4.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.56-4.33-4.33
    Equity Share Capital16.0116.0116.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.85-2.70-2.71
    Diluted EPS-2.85-2.70-2.71
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.85-2.70-2.71
    Diluted EPS-2.85-2.70-2.71
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

