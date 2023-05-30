Abhishek Corp Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.80 crore, down 24.88% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Abhishek Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.80 crore in March 2023 down 24.88% from Rs. 7.72 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.56 crore in March 2023 down 5.33% from Rs. 4.33 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.65 crore in March 2023 down 1933.33% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022.
Abhishek Corp shares closed at 0.57 on December 13, 2021 (BSE)
|Abhishek Corporation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.80
|4.59
|7.72
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.80
|4.59
|7.72
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|0.30
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.62
|2.26
|3.29
|Depreciation
|2.91
|2.91
|4.42
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.96
|3.80
|4.19
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.68
|-4.38
|-4.49
|Other Income
|0.12
|0.05
|0.15
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.56
|-4.33
|-4.33
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.56
|-4.33
|-4.33
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.56
|-4.33
|-4.33
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.56
|-4.33
|-4.33
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.56
|-4.33
|-4.33
|Equity Share Capital
|16.01
|16.01
|16.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.85
|-2.70
|-2.71
|Diluted EPS
|-2.85
|-2.70
|-2.71
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.85
|-2.70
|-2.71
|Diluted EPS
|-2.85
|-2.70
|-2.71
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited