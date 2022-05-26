Abhishek Corp Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.72 crore, up 7.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.72 crore in March 2022 up 7.16% from Rs. 7.21 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.33 crore in March 2022 up 25.06% from Rs. 5.78 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022 up 110% from Rs. 0.90 crore in March 2021.

Abhishek Corp shares closed at 0.57 on December 13, 2021 (BSE)