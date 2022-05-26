Abhishek Corp Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.72 crore, up 7.16% Y-o-Y
May 26, 2022 / 09:07 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Abhishek Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 7.72 crore in March 2022 up 7.16% from Rs. 7.21 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.33 crore in March 2022 up 25.06% from Rs. 5.78 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022 up 110% from Rs. 0.90 crore in March 2021.
Abhishek Corp shares closed at 0.57 on December 13, 2021 (BSE)
|Abhishek Corporation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7.72
|6.87
|7.21
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7.72
|6.87
|7.21
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.30
|0.27
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.29
|2.68
|3.28
|Depreciation
|4.42
|4.42
|4.88
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.19
|4.38
|4.91
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.49
|-4.88
|-5.87
|Other Income
|0.15
|0.03
|0.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.33
|-4.84
|-5.78
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.33
|-4.84
|-5.78
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.33
|-4.84
|-5.78
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.33
|-4.84
|-5.78
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.33
|-4.84
|-5.78
|Equity Share Capital
|16.01
|16.01
|16.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.71
|-3.03
|-3.61
|Diluted EPS
|-2.71
|-3.03
|-3.61
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.71
|-3.03
|-3.61
|Diluted EPS
|-2.71
|-3.03
|-3.61
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
