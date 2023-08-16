English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Abhishek Corp Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.37 crore, up 10.02% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 09:51 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Abhishek Corporation are:Net Sales at Rs 5.37 crore in June 2023 up 10.02% from Rs. 4.88 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.00 crore in June 2023 up 43.18% from Rs. 3.51 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.18 crore in June 2023 down 96.67% from Rs. 0.60 crore in June 2022.Abhishek Corp shares closed at 0.57 on December 13, 2021 (BSE)
    Abhishek Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.375.804.88
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.375.804.88
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.413.622.19
    Depreciation0.822.912.91
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.193.963.32
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.05-4.68-3.54
    Other Income0.050.120.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.00-4.56-3.51
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.00-4.56-3.51
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.00-4.56-3.51
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.00-4.56-3.51
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.00-4.56-3.51
    Equity Share Capital16.0116.0116.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.25-2.85-2.20
    Diluted EPS-1.25-2.85-2.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.25-2.85-2.20
    Diluted EPS-1.25-2.85-2.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Abhishek Corp #Abhishek Corporation #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended
    first published: Aug 16, 2023 09:44 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!