Abhishek Corp Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.37 crore, up 10.02% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 5.37 5.80 4.88 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 5.37 5.80 4.88 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 2.41 3.62 2.19 Depreciation 0.82 2.91 2.91 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 4.19 3.96 3.32 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.05 -4.68 -3.54 Other Income 0.05 0.12 0.03 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.00 -4.56 -3.51 Interest -- -- -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.00 -4.56 -3.51 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -2.00 -4.56 -3.51 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.00 -4.56 -3.51 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.00 -4.56 -3.51 Equity Share Capital 16.01 16.01 16.01 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.25 -2.85 -2.20 Diluted EPS -1.25 -2.85 -2.20 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.25 -2.85 -2.20 Diluted EPS -1.25 -2.85 -2.20 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --