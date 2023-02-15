 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Abhishek Corp Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.59 crore, down 33.27% Y-o-Y

Feb 15, 2023 / 10:26 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Abhishek Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 4.59 crore in December 2022 down 33.27% from Rs. 6.87 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.33 crore in December 2022 up 10.69% from Rs. 4.84 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.42 crore in December 2022 down 238.1% from Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2021.

Abhishek Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4.59 1.32 6.87
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4.59 1.32 6.87
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 0.27
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.26 1.72 2.68
Depreciation 2.91 2.91 4.42
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.80 1.34 4.38
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.38 -4.64 -4.88
Other Income 0.05 0.05 0.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.33 -4.59 -4.84
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -4.33 -4.59 -4.84
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -4.33 -4.59 -4.84
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -4.33 -4.59 -4.84
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -4.33 -4.59 -4.84
Equity Share Capital 16.01 16.01 16.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.70 -2.87 -3.03
Diluted EPS -2.70 -2.87 -3.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.70 -2.87 -3.03
Diluted EPS -2.70 -2.87 -3.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited