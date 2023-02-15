Abhishek Corp Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.59 crore, down 33.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.59 crore in December 2022 down 33.27% from Rs. 6.87 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.33 crore in December 2022 up 10.69% from Rs. 4.84 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.42 crore in December 2022 down 238.1% from Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2021.