English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Abhishek Corp Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.59 crore, down 33.27% Y-o-Y

    February 15, 2023 / 10:26 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Abhishek Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.59 crore in December 2022 down 33.27% from Rs. 6.87 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.33 crore in December 2022 up 10.69% from Rs. 4.84 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.42 crore in December 2022 down 238.1% from Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2021.

    Abhishek Corp shares closed at 0.57 on December 13, 2021 (BSE)

    Abhishek Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.591.326.87
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.591.326.87
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----0.27
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.261.722.68
    Depreciation2.912.914.42
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.801.344.38
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.38-4.64-4.88
    Other Income0.050.050.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.33-4.59-4.84
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.33-4.59-4.84
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-4.33-4.59-4.84
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.33-4.59-4.84
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.33-4.59-4.84
    Equity Share Capital16.0116.0116.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.70-2.87-3.03
    Diluted EPS-2.70-2.87-3.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.70-2.87-3.03
    Diluted EPS-2.70-2.87-3.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Abhishek Corp #Abhishek Corporation #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended
    first published: Feb 15, 2023 10:11 am