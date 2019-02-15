Abhishek Corp Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 5.06 crore, up 27.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.06 crore in December 2018 up 27.58% from Rs. 3.96 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 36.01 crore in December 2018 down 13.97% from Rs. 31.59 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.81 crore in December 2018 up 452.17% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2017.

Abhishek Corp shares closed at 0.69 on January 14, 2019 (BSE)