Abhishek Corp Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 5.06 crore, up 27.58% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Abhishek Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.06 crore in December 2018 up 27.58% from Rs. 3.96 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 36.01 crore in December 2018 down 13.97% from Rs. 31.59 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.81 crore in December 2018 up 452.17% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2017.
Abhishek Corp shares closed at 0.69 on January 14, 2019 (BSE)
|
|Abhishek Corporation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.06
|4.75
|3.96
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.06
|4.75
|3.96
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.74
|2.62
|2.61
|Depreciation
|5.00
|5.00
|2.53
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.52
|1.51
|1.62
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.21
|-4.38
|-2.80
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.01
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.19
|-4.36
|-2.76
|Interest
|31.82
|30.59
|28.84
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-36.01
|-34.96
|-31.59
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-36.01
|-34.96
|-31.59
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-36.01
|-34.96
|-31.59
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-36.01
|-34.96
|-31.59
|Equity Share Capital
|16.01
|16.01
|16.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-22.49
|-21.84
|-19.74
|Diluted EPS
|-22.49
|-21.84
|-19.74
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-22.49
|-21.84
|-19.74
|Diluted EPS
|-22.49
|-21.84
|-19.74
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited