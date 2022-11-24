Abhinav Leasing Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.00 crore, up 45.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.00 crore in September 2022 up 45.9% from Rs. 8.91 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2022 up 195.93% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.37 crore in September 2022 up 1857.14% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2021.

Abhinav Leasing EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in September 2021.

Abhinav Leasing shares closed at 1.92 on November 23, 2022 (BSE) and has given -32.63% returns over the last 6 months and -13.12% over the last 12 months.