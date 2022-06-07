Abhinav Leasing Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.96 crore, up 222.48% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Abhinav Leasing & Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 14.96 crore in March 2022 up 222.48% from Rs. 4.64 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022 up 72.28% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2022 up 520% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2021.
Abhinav Leasing shares closed at 2.66 on June 06, 2022 (BSE) and has given -17.65% returns over the last 6 months and 146.30% over the last 12 months.
|
|Abhinav Leasing & Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|14.96
|3.64
|4.64
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|14.96
|3.64
|4.64
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|10.51
|5.14
|3.06
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.43
|-3.08
|1.31
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.24
|0.07
|0.14
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.16
|1.53
|0.03
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.60
|-0.02
|0.10
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.04
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.60
|0.02
|0.10
|Interest
|0.62
|--
|0.23
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.03
|0.02
|-0.13
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.03
|0.02
|-0.13
|Tax
|--
|--
|-0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.03
|0.02
|-0.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.03
|0.02
|-0.10
|Equity Share Capital
|5.00
|5.00
|5.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.00
|-0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|--
|-0.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.00
|-0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|--
|-0.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited