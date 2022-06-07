 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Abhinav Leasing Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.96 crore, up 222.48% Y-o-Y

Jun 07, 2022 / 09:51 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Abhinav Leasing & Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 14.96 crore in March 2022 up 222.48% from Rs. 4.64 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022 up 72.28% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2022 up 520% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2021.

Abhinav Leasing shares closed at 2.66 on June 06, 2022 (BSE) and has given -17.65% returns over the last 6 months and 146.30% over the last 12 months.

Abhinav Leasing & Finance
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 14.96 3.64 4.64
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 14.96 3.64 4.64
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 10.51 5.14 3.06
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.43 -3.08 1.31
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.24 0.07 0.14
Depreciation 0.02 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.16 1.53 0.03
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.60 -0.02 0.10
Other Income 0.00 0.04 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.60 0.02 0.10
Interest 0.62 -- 0.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.03 0.02 -0.13
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.03 0.02 -0.13
Tax -- -- -0.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.03 0.02 -0.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.03 0.02 -0.10
Equity Share Capital 5.00 5.00 5.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 0.00 -0.02
Diluted EPS -0.01 -- -0.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 0.00 -0.02
Diluted EPS -0.01 -- -0.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 7, 2022 09:44 am
