Abhinav Leasing Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.96 crore, up 222.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.96 crore in March 2022 up 222.48% from Rs. 4.64 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022 up 72.28% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2022 up 520% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2021.

Abhinav Leasing shares closed at 2.66 on June 06, 2022 (BSE) and has given -17.65% returns over the last 6 months and 146.30% over the last 12 months.