Abhinav Leasing Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.23 crore, up 105.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.23 crore in June 2023 up 105.76% from Rs. 2.54 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2023 up 25.97% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2023 down 66.67% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2022.

Abhinav Leasing EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2022.

Abhinav Leasing shares closed at 2.05 on August 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 8.47% returns over the last 6 months and 5.13% over the last 12 months.