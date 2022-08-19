Abhinav Leasing Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.54 crore, down 36.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.54 crore in June 2022 down 36.4% from Rs. 4.00 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022 down 54.35% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2022 down 5.26% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2021.

Abhinav Leasing EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2021.

Abhinav Leasing shares closed at 1.94 on August 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given -18.14% returns over the last 6 months and 12.79% over the last 12 months.