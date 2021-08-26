Abhinav Leasing Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.00 crore, down 93.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.00 crore in June 2021 down 93.74% from Rs. 63.90 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021 up 3792.31% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2020.

Abhinav Leasing EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.00 in June 2020.

Abhinav Leasing shares closed at 1.42 on August 25, 2021 (BSE) and has given 69.05% returns over the last 6 months and 49.47% over the last 12 months.