Abhinav Leasing Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.35 crore, up 514.28% Y-o-Y

Feb 22, 2023 / 09:21 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Abhinav Leasing & Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 22.35 crore in December 2022 up 514.28% from Rs. 3.64 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 down 447% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 100% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

Abhinav Leasing & Finance
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 22.35 13.00 3.64
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 22.35 13.00 3.64
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 25.18 9.20 5.14
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.92 2.24 -3.08
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.01 0.03 0.07
Depreciation 0.02 0.02 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.10 0.13 1.53
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.05 1.38 -0.02
Other Income 0.03 -0.03 0.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.02 1.35 0.02
Interest 0.06 1.23 --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.08 0.12 0.02
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.08 0.12 0.02
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.08 0.12 0.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.08 0.12 0.02
Equity Share Capital 5.00 5.00 5.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.15 0.02 0.00
Diluted EPS -0.15 0.02 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.15 0.02 0.00
Diluted EPS -0.15 0.02 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited