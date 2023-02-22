Abhinav Leasing Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.35 crore, up 514.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.35 crore in December 2022 up 514.28% from Rs. 3.64 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 down 447% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 100% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.