Abhinav Leasing Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.35 crore, up 514.28% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Abhinav Leasing & Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 22.35 crore in December 2022 up 514.28% from Rs. 3.64 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 down 447% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 100% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.
Abhinav Leasing shares closed at 1.84 on February 21, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.66% returns over the last 6 months and -25.81% over the last 12 months.
|
|Abhinav Leasing & Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|22.35
|13.00
|3.64
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|22.35
|13.00
|3.64
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|25.18
|9.20
|5.14
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.92
|2.24
|-3.08
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.01
|0.03
|0.07
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.02
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.10
|0.13
|1.53
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.05
|1.38
|-0.02
|Other Income
|0.03
|-0.03
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.02
|1.35
|0.02
|Interest
|0.06
|1.23
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.08
|0.12
|0.02
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.08
|0.12
|0.02
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.08
|0.12
|0.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.08
|0.12
|0.02
|Equity Share Capital
|5.00
|5.00
|5.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.15
|0.02
|0.00
|Diluted EPS
|-0.15
|0.02
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.15
|0.02
|0.00
|Diluted EPS
|-0.15
|0.02
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited